StockNews.com Lowers Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

AVNW stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $283.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 45.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth $1,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

