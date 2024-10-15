Stride (LRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stride Stock Down 0.6 %
Stride stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. Stride has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $88.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
