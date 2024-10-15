Stride (LRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stride Stock Down 0.6 %

Stride stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. Stride has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $88.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stride

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.