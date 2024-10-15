Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.16.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Stryker by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $359.71 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $255.22 and a 1 year high of $374.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

