Susquehanna Trims ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price to $1,100.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $872.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $846.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $923.22. ASML has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 11,084.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

