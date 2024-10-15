Susquehanna Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $42.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Halliburton to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Halliburton by 11.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,555 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 31,052 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 716,360 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 30.1% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

