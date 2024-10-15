Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

NYSE:TGT opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average of $153.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

