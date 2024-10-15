TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

Shares of TAVHY stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.