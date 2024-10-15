TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance
Shares of TAVHY stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
