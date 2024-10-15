TD Cowen Raises Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $56.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,515. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,515. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,353,608.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640,040 shares in the company, valued at $61,058,689.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,984,447 shares of company stock worth $84,552,055. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Samsara by 12.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

