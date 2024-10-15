TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGOGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as high as C$2.15. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

TeraGo Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24.

TeraGo (TSE:TGOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 77.84% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. The company had revenue of C$6.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

