Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 118.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $2,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $176.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.63. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.96 and a 52 week high of $180.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

