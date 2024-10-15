Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $176.05 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.96 and a 1 year high of $180.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.