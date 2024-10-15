The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.56.

Boeing Stock Down 1.3 %

BA opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.