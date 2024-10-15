Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.18.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TWKS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.15. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company’s consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
