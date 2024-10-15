Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.53 and traded as high as C$9.92. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.91, with a volume of 32,873 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.14. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of C$213.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 279,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,624,748.30. In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 279,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,624,748.30. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 301,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,906. Insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

