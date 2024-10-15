Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $303.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $306.38.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.