Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TROX

Tronox Trading Down 2.6 %

Tronox stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 309,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 173,054 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after buying an additional 1,381,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.