Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TOUR opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 million, a PE ratio of -116,000.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

