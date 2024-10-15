U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.41 and traded as high as $75.44. U-Haul shares last traded at $74.53, with a volume of 80,542 shares traded.

U-Haul Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

U-Haul Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 112,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U-Haul by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in U-Haul in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

