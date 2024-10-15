Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.19. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UI. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $241.94 on Monday. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $243.23. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.75.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 123.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

