Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 0.5 %

UGP stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

