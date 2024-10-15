UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 105 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $273.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

