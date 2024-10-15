UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 126 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 45.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at $43,445,146.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,445,146.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,981 shares of company stock worth $2,689,156 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

