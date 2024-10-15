UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 159 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,487.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

