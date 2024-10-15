UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,686 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2,479.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 39.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 133.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 485,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,827,379.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 485,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,827,379.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,666,650. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,952 shares of company stock worth $11,414,612. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

