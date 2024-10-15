UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 192 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in SouthState by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in SouthState by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SouthState by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,332,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,696,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

