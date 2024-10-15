UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 302 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

