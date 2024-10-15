UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 126.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $143.87.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

