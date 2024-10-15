UMB Bank n.a. Buys 136 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Middleby alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.