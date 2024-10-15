UMB Bank n.a. Buys 2,067 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,614 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $2,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 65,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 47,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

