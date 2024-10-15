UMB Bank n.a. Buys 281 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in RPM International by 4,032.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in RPM International by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 9,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,311.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,691 shares of company stock worth $7,202,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RPM opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Get Our Latest Report on RPM International

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.