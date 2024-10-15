UMB Bank n.a. Buys 388 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 263.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,072 shares of company stock worth $4,041,457. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMHC opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $71.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

