UMB Bank n.a. Buys 512 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after buying an additional 3,001,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,073,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,426,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,163,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

Several analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

