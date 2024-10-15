UMB Bank n.a. Buys Shares of 4,355 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 825,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 120,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 313,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

HE opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

