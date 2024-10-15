UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,407 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $49,000,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

BLDR opened at $196.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

