UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bruker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 368,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. Wolfe Research downgraded Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

