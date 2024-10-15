UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $227.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day moving average is $199.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.59 and a 1 year high of $228.20. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

