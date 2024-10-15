UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Lennox International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,549.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.83.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $607.18 on Tuesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.53 and a 52-week high of $627.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

