UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Qualys by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Qualys by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Qualys by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $125.44 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.32 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,508.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,535 shares of company stock worth $592,670 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

