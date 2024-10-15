UMB Bank n.a. Has $40,000 Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) by 196.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,181.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.78%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

