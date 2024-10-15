UMB Bank n.a. Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 101.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,872,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.25. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

