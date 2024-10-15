UMB Bank n.a. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after buying an additional 245,240 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Crocs by 8,437.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 180,555 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $22,720,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 142,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $19,598,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Raymond James cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

