UMB Bank n.a. Has $52,000 Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,806,000 after buying an additional 156,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,361,000 after buying an additional 647,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,461,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FNB

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.