UMB Bank n.a. Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.33.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.42.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.