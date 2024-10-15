UMB Bank n.a. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,376,000 after purchasing an additional 146,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,866,000 after purchasing an additional 469,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

