UMB Bank n.a. Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 181,853 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,168,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,051,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $103.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

