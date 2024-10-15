UMB Bank n.a. Invests $42,000 in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after buying an additional 877,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 141,275 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,177,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 82,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 329,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.52. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

