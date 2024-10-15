UMB Bank n.a. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

