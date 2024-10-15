UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 249 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,170,000 after buying an additional 395,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,706.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 133,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,633,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.1 %

WAL stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $89.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.