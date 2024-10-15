UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 255 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 418.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Chart Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 500,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average of $140.01. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.