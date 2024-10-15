UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 388 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in RB Global by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,638.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $256,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,841.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RB Global stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

